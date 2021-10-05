Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 1,209 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,573.
Another 1,209 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,080 cases on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 243,512 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 346 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 338 on Monday.
Thirty-four Covid patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units, down from 37 on Monday.
Last updated 5 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,536,408 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of these, 1,314,284 were first doses and 1,213,124 were second doses.
Last updated 5 October at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 892 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from 1,051 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 333 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 319 on Sunday.
There are 64 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up from 60 on Sunday.
Last updated 4 October at 17:50
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,235,841 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 3 October.
Of those, 3,540,931 were first doses and 3,459,157 were second doses. Some 235,753 were single doses.
Last updated 4 October at 17:50
Source: Department of Health Ireland