Covid-19: NI records three more deaths with coronavirus
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,570.
Another 1,080 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, up from 892 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 242,303 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 338 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Monday, down from 342 on Friday.
Thirty-seven people were being treated in hospital intensive care units, up from 33 on Friday.
Last updated 4 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,533,146 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of these, 1,313,979 were first doses and 1,211,686 were second doses.
Last updated 4 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,051 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 1,586 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 319 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 298 on Saturday.
There are 60 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up from 56 on Saturday.
Last updated 3 October at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,218,801 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 3,536,134 were first doses and 3,446,993 were second doses. Some 235,674 were single doses.
Last updated 3 October at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland