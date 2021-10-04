Dennis Hutchings: Ex-soldier denies attempted murder
- Published
The trial of an ex-soldier on charges related to a fatal shooting during the Troubles has heard the victim had "the mind of a child".
Dennis Hutchings, 80, denies attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Patrick Cunningham in County Tyrone 47 years ago.
Mr Cunningham, 27, who had a learning difficulty, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in 1974.
Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, is an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.
The Diplock-style, non-jury trial which opened at the Crown Court sitting in Belfast on Monday is expected to last up to four weeks.
Mr Hutchings, who was accompanied to court by Conservative MP Johnny Mercer, appeared in the dock wearing his military medals.
Opening the case against him, a prosecution lawyer said John Patrick Cunningham had been medically assessed as having "an incomplete development of the mind" and needing "special care".
The lawyer also said the victim was afraid of the Army and people in uniforms and had run away from patrols.
The trial continues.