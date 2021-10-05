Asylum call for Afghan musicians backed by some NI politicians
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A number of Northern Ireland's assembly members and MPs have called for Afghan musicians to be given asylum in the UK.
They are among 250 people from the worlds of art and politics to sign an open letter, which said that musicians faced persecution under the Taliban.
Among the other signatories are Peter Gabriel, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Stephen Fry and Nitin Sawhney.
The Taliban have banned music and are accused of executing a folk singer in northern Baghlan province in August.
The Stormont Executive has already committed to help some Afghan refugees settle in Northern Ireland.
However, the open letter - published in the Sunday Times on 3 October - highlights the plight of Afghan musicians.
"The Taliban are ideologically opposed to all music as morally corrupting," the letter said.
"They banned music during their time in power from 1996 to 2001, and the evidence is mounting that this attitude has not changed.
"Musicians are regarded as members of a "degenerate" group who must be silenced."
The letter has been signed by the MPs Stephen Farry and Claire Hanna, as well as assembly members Clare Bailey, Naomi Long, Andrew Muir, Paula Bradshaw, Stewart Dickson, Kellie Armstrong, Chris Lyttle and John Blair.
'Extreme risk'
The chief executive of Northern Ireland's Arts Council, Roisin McDonough, and representatives from the arts organisations Beyond Skin and the Traditional Arts Partnership South Armagh are also among the signatories from Northern Ireland.
"Afghan musicians are now in hiding, moving from house to house, terrified for their lives," the letter continued.
"They are at imminent and extreme risk.
"We believe that the public, and our own musical and creative arts community, would overwhelmingly support the resettlement of these unique and highly skilled musicians in the UK, offering them homes and opportunities to perform.
"As a global champion of freedom of expression, the United Kingdom has given sanctuary to many refugee musicians over the years, who in turn have enriched our musical life.
"In light of this, we call on the government to offer urgent humanitarian visas to Afghan musicians so the UK can play its part in ensuring they - and their invaluable cultural heritage - are not lost for ever."
The UK evacuated more than 8,000 people eligible for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy in August.
The UK government has also announced an Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme which will aim to admit up to 20,000 refugees over the coming years.
It will prioritise women and children, and religious and other minorities for resettlement.