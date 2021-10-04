Lyra McKee: Man in court on riot, assault and petrol bomb charges
A man has appeared in court charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs on the night journalist Lyra McKee was killed.
Kieran McCool, 53, of Ballymagowan Gardens, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
A defence barrister described the evidence against Mr McCool as "an affront to justice".
A police officer connected the accused to the charges, which was challenged by Mr McCool's lawyer, Joe Brolly.
Mr Brolly told the court: "We don't accept there is any evidence in this case."
A prosecutor said an MTV film crew was in Creggan at the time.
He said while in the Ballymagowan area, word reached some people that police Land Rovers had entered the area.
He said Mr McCool could be seen on his phone, standing with several other men.
Later at the scene of the rioting, the court was told Mr McCool could be seen in an altercation with a community representative who was trying to stop the rioting.
The court heard 14 police officers identified Mr McCool from the footage.
Later when the shots were fired, Mr McCool was seen walking away in the same direction as the gunman, the court heard.
Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said he accepted there was a connection and asked about bail.
Despite a police objection, the defendant was released on bail ahead of another court hearing later this month.
Judge McStay granted bail on condition he wear a tag, observes a curfew, reports to police five times a week, does not have a passport and has no contact with his co-accused.
He will appear again on 28 October .