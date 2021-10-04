Covid-19: Community pharmacists take lead in latest vaccine phase
About 130 pharmacies across Northern Ireland are set to administer the Moderna vaccine to anyone who has yet to receive their first Covid-19 jab.
In this latest phase in the vaccine programme, people aged 18 and over can book for their first vaccine dose with their community pharmacist.
A list of local pharmacies offering the vaccine will be available from 08:00 BST on Monday on the NI Direct website.
A booster programme for those who are immunosuppressed is also under way.
Health Minister Robin Swann said those who book their first vaccine this week will have time to receive their second jab before Christmas.
He urged those who had not yet been vaccinated to "join the vast majority of the population who are standing on safer ground".
"Every single dose makes a difference," he said.
"I am delighted that a large number of community pharmacists are on board for this phase.
"They will now be taking the lead role in providing first doses."
Mr Swann said more than 2.5m vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland, including first and second doses.
Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said pharmacists were "well experienced" in delivering the vaccine and had administered more than 143,000 doses since March.
Mr Greene added: "Community pharmacies will be providing a flu vaccination service for health and social care workers as well as members of the public aged 50 and over.
"We encourage all those eligible to contact a local community pharmacy to get vaccinated. It could really save lives this winter."
The pharmacies offering the service can be found on this interactive map.
The number of pharmacies involved is expected to increase in the coming weeks.
Community pharmacies across Northern Ireland will also have a key role in providing Covid vaccine booster doses.
People who are immunosuppressed in Northern Ireland will be notified shortly about receiving a third dose of the vaccine.
They should receive a letter advising them to book online.
Vaccine experts recommended on 1 September that those affected should be given the extra dose to give them fuller protection.
Studies have shown that people who are immunosuppressed, about 500,000 people in the UK, are unlikely to mount a strong defence against the virus, even after two doses of the vaccine.
In Northern Ireland, a small number of people have recently received their third dose but the department said it expected the bulk of vaccinations to happen over the next few weeks.