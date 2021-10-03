Coleraine: Man arrested in connection with North Antrim UDA investigation
A man in his 30s has been arrested by detectives investigating crimes linked to the North Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
The man was arrested by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force, which was carrying out a search at a property in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
A number of items were seized during the search and have been taken for further examination.
Police said North Antrim UDA remained "a priority".
PSNI Det Insp Brennan appealed to the community not to turn a blind eye to the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA.
Det Insp Brennan said police were "committed to tackling their criminality in all its forms".