Spend Local: First 100,000 high street vouchers issued
- Published
The first 100,000 "Spend Local" cards will be posted on Monday to applicants of the Northern Ireland Executive's high street voucher scheme.
More than 970,000 people have applied for a £100 voucher since applications opened.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said Monday marked "the next significant step" of the Spend Local scheme.
Everyone aged 18 and over can apply for a card to use in various businesses before the end of November.
Mr Lyons said he was delighted the process to issue the pre-paid cards was "well under way" and that the first applicants would soon be able to use their cards.
"This will deliver the timely boost that they need to help them emerge from the economic shock caused by the pandemic," he said.
The minister said demand for the vouchers was "unprecedented" and he encouraged those yet to apply to "do so now on NI Direct".
The objective of the £145m high street scheme is to support local businesses across Northern Ireland adversely affected by the drop in footfall due to the pandemic, according to the Department for the Economy.
Mr Lyons encouraged those who receive a voucher to adhere to the "spend local" messaging.
"Please use your card to support your local shops, hospitality and other services which have been most affected by the Covid-19 restrictions," he said.
The cards can be used in any shop with a card machine but cannot be used online or for gambling or legal services like penalties.
A phone application service will open on 11 October for anyone who does not have access to the internet.
The online and phone application processes will remain open until 25 October.
It is hoped the voucher scheme will encourage more people to go out to shops, which could help the economic recovery.