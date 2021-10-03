Covid-19: NI records two more deaths with coronavirus
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,567.
Another 892 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 992 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 241,223 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated at the weekend.
The most recent figures from Friday showed there were 342 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There were 33 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital intensive care units on Friday, up from 29 on Thursday.
Last updated 3 October at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,530,463 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 3 October at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,051 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 1,586 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 319 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 298 on Saturday.
There are 60 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up from 56 on Saturday.
Last updated 3 October at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,218,801 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 3,536,134 were first doses and 3,446,993 were second doses. Some 235,674 were single doses.
Last updated 3 October at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland