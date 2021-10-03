Belfast: Teenage girl stabbed in hand in Academy Street attack
A teenage girl has been stabbed in the hand by a man during an incident on Academy Street in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.
It happened at about 17:30 BST on Saturday after a man produced a knife, police said.
The girl was taken to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
Police have appealed for information on the man, who is described as being about 5ft 10in (178cm), of medium to heavy build, with short, shaven hair.
He was reportedly dressed in a black jacket, a red and white coloured sports top, blue jeans and white trainers.
The man was last seen on Hill Street at about 17:35 BST heading towards Waring Street.
Det Sgt Fairfield urged anyone with mobile phone footage taken in the area around that time to contact police.