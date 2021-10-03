BBC News

In pictures: Belfast City Marathon 2021

Image source, Pacemaker

As the starting gun sounded in Stormont Estate, thousands of people set off on their 26.2 mile (42.1 km) journey winding through the streets of Belfast for the city's 2021 marathon.

With more than 5,700 entrants, it was a record number of participants for organisers.

It is the first marathon to be held in the Belfast since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A relay following the same route of the marathon is also taking place, along with a 2.5 mile (4km) fun run and an 8 mile (12.8km) walk.

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, A mascot cheers runners on in Stormont Estate before the race begins
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, Game plan
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, A pair of running dinosaurs were among those to set off from Prince of Wales Avenue
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, A man wearing lederhosen and a superhero form an unlikely duo
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, These runners stood out from the crowd in green and pink wigs
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, Ever seen a gorilla wearing a tutu running a marathon before?
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, The wheelchair race set off before the main marathon
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, Many also took part in the 8-mile walk on Sunday
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, Supporters lined the route in places to provide a morale boost to runners
Image source, Pacmaker
Image caption, Runners were given a maximum of six hours to complete the route

You can read more about Belfast City Marathon 2021 here.

