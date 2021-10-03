Carrickfergus: Man beaten with baseball bats in 'vicious attack'
- Published
A man has been left with possible face and leg fractures after being beaten by a group of masked men armed with baseball bats in County Antrim.
The incident happened at about 22:50 BST on Saturday in Cherry Walk in Carrickfergus.
The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Det Sgt Lyttle described it as a "particularly vicious attack" as the victim was beaten repeatedly on the head, legs and chest with bats.
Detectives have appealed for information and urged witnesses to contact police.