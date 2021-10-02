Covid-19: NI records one more death with coronavirus
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more coronavirus-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,565.
Another 992 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,039 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 240,331 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated at the weekend.
The most recent figures from Friday showed there were 342 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There was 33 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital intensive care units on Friday, up from 29 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,528,747 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Another 1,586 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, up from 1,059 on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 298 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 308 on Friday.
There are 56 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down from 59 on Friday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,218,801 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 3,536,134 were first doses and 3,446,993 were second doses. Some 235,674 were single doses.
