Covid-19: Irish Presbyterian Church assembly meets for first time in two years
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is holding the first meeting of its general assembly for over two years.
The annual gathering did not take place last year due to the Covid pandemic.
About 450 ministers and elders from congregations on both sides of the border will meet in Belfast from Monday to Wednesday.
On the agenda are issues including vaccines, climate change, gender identity and dealing with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Rev Trevor Gribben, general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said that due to social distancing measures, the attendance will be smaller than in previous years.
He added: "Just as lots of people are debating issues about vaccines and vaccine passports, we'll be having those debates as well.
"There are some additional resolutions in asking the assembly to come to one mind or other. Those will be greatly debated. It'll be interesting to see how they go."
The current moderator of the church, Rev Dr David Bruce, will be confirmed for a second term of office. It will be the first time since 1894 that a moderator will serve consecutive terms.
Rev Gribben said: "Covid meant that for the first time in our history, we had to cancel our general assembly last year.
"I am really very thankful that with the easing of some Covid regulations and the opening up of society, we can gather together in person once more for fellowship, worship, prayer, bible study, debate and decision making."
Almost 70 resolutions have been tabled and will be discussed over the next three days.
Due to Covid restrictions, the public gallery will not be open but proceedings will be streamed online.