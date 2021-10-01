Ulster Hospital: Two wards close due to Covid outbreaks
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Two wards have been closed at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, on the outskirts of east Belfast, due to outbreaks of Covid 19.
One of the wards provides care specifically for elderly patients.
BBC News NI understands that both patients and staff are affected.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that both wards were closed during the past two weeks.
Over the past month, 96 patients tested positive for the virus on admission to the hospital and 16 others tested positive during their stay.
According to the trust, it is their policy to admit Covid-positive patients to side rooms or bays, which are designated for patients with the virus.
However, the trust also confirmed that at times non-Covid patients are admitted to these wards due to their clinical condition, such as when requiring respiratory treatment