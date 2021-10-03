Belfast City Marathon: Race returns after Covid cancellations
More than 5,700 runners have been entered to take part in this year's Belfast City Marathon.
It is the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The race will begin at 09:00 BST on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate.
The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race will take runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park.
Roads along the route will start to close at 06:00 and once all runners have passed, the reopening of them will begin.
It is the first time the marathon has been held in October. The event normally takes place in May but was delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.
A relay and wheelchair race following the same route of the marathon will also be taking place, along with a 2.5 mile (4 km) fun run and an 8 mile (12.8 km) walk.
That will make the marathon Northern Ireland's largest mass participation sporting event since the pandemic began.
"It wasn't quite clear whether we could go ahead or not for quite a while and to some extent we took a little bit of a risk in deciding it could go ahead," Belfast City Marathon chairman John Allen said.
"It has been relatively more low-key because because of that slight risk."
Mr Allen said the record number of entrants this year was due to some people's entries being deferred from 2020.
"They entered originally about a year or so ago and we had to move their entries forward," he said.
The only difference to this year's event was that there are no top international runners taking part, according to Mr Allen.
Kenya's Joel Kositany won the event for the fourth time in 2019, crossing the finish line with a time of two hours 18 minutes and 40 seconds.
Meanwhile Caroline Jepchirchir, also from Kenya, set the fastest ever women's time in Belfast, with a 2:36.38 clocking, as she repeated her 2018 win.
Queues
Anger was voiced on social media on Saturday as a number of people booked to take part said they had to queue for several hours to pick up their race packs.
Marathon organisers posted online that there were large queues and asked people to be patient.
Ulster Unionist Party councillor Louise McKinstry, from Banbridge, had been due to take part in a 2.5k walk at Stormont with her two young children and husband as part of the marathon.
She said she had to leave the queue as she had to go to a children's party and had only 1.5 hours to spare.
Ms McKinstry said they had fundraised for the walk and were disappointed they could not take part as they did not have their packs, for which they paid £48 (£14 per adult, £10 per child).
She said they would instead do their own walk.
"We could not wait three or four hours with two small children in the cold to get to the top of the queue so we had to give up," she told BBC News NI.
"I could not use the pre-bookable collection slots during the week and the ones that did suit were fully booked.
"I have emailed, phoned and sent messages to explain the situation but have not heard back so we are not able to take part. It is so disappointing."
BBC News NI has contacted Belfast City Marathon for comment.
Race organisers were forced to apologise in 2019 after admitting the course was 0.3 miles longer than it should have been.
In a statement at the time, then chairman David Seaton said "protocols will be put in place to ensure this never happens again".