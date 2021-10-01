County Down crash: One man dies after road collision
A man has died after a one-vehicle crash near Kilcoo, County Down.
The incident, involving a Mitsubishi Shogun, happened on the Castlewellan Road, close to the junction with the Convent Road at Cabra, in the early hours of Friday morning.
The police said the man who died was a passenger in the car.
He was taken to hospital after the collision but died shortly afterwards. The car's driver was also taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road between 23:30 BST on Thursday and 01:00 BST on Friday.