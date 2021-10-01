Covid-19 booster jab programme starts in Republic of Ireland
- Published
People who are immunocompromised have begun receiving third doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the Republic of Ireland.
It marks the start of the "booster" programme, with older people to be offered third vaccination doses from next week.
These will be offered to everyone over 80, and people over 65 in residential settings.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) said there was a "very good supply" of vaccines in Ireland.
Professor Martin Cormican, who is HSE lead for infection control, said the additional dose for the immunocompromised will include anyone over the age of 12, but in the first instance it will be offered to those aged 16 and over.
"There will be a little delay for those between the ages 12 and 15," he told Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Prof Cormican said this was because this group of people were vaccinated later and there is a need to wait two months.
"That is where you get the most benefit if you allow the interval of two months to go by," he added.
Prof Cormican the HSE would contact anyone eligible for a booster dose.
It is expected to take five to six weeks to administer third doses to all those who need one.