Electric Ireland to raise NI energy prices by 13.5%
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Electric Ireland, Northern Ireland's third largest supplier, has announced it will increase its prices by 13.5% from 1 November.
The company has about 99,000 customers in Northern Ireland.
It means the average household bill will rise by £87 per year.
Electric Ireland said the move, which is the third such tariff change announcement so far this year, is due to unprecedented global increases in wholesale energy costs.
The company announced a 10% price increase in August and a 3.7% increase in February.
Clare McAllister, residential manager NI Electric Ireland said the decision was made with great reluctance.
"We would assure our customers that we will continue to keep costs as low as we can passing on savings when it becomes possible to do so," she said.
"We understand that some customers may face challenges and would encourage anyone who is having trouble paying bills to contact us and we will support them with an affordable payment plan over the coming months."
Friday's announcement is the latest increase by energy companies as wholesale prices continue to rise.