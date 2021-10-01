Licensing laws: Extended pub opening times come into effect in NI
Pubs and nightclubs in Northern Ireland will be able to stay open longer after changes to liquor licensing laws come into effect today.
The changes mean pubs and clubs can apply to serve alcohol for an extra hour, until 02:00 BST.
Drinking-up time will also be extended to one hour, meaning pubs and clubs can stay open to 03:00.
Easter drinking restrictions have also been removed in the first changes to NI licensing laws in 25 years.
Restrictions on late opening on Sundays have also been removed.
Some of the changes happening from today include:
- Pubs and hotels can apply to open until 02:00 up to 104 nights per year
- Smaller pubs will be able to open to 01:00 up to 104 nights per year
- Drinking-up time will be increased to one hour
- All additional restrictions on opening hours over Easter weekend will be removed
- Removal of restrictions on late opening on Sunday
- Licensed race tracks will be allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays
It is hoped the extended hours will see a boost for the hospitality sector in the lead up to the Christmas period.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the changes will give "more flexibility" to pub and hotel licence holders "particularly in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year".
She added that the increased drinking-up time - the period which customers have to finish their final drinks and leave the pub - will support a "more gradual dispersal of people from licensed premises".
Changes to the Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Bill brings many of Northern Ireland's rules around alcohol sales in line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
It marks a significant liberalisation of Northern Ireland's laws on alcohol that has been in the making for nine years.
A previous bill to change Northern Ireland's licensing laws began its legislative passage in 2016, but the assembly collapsed in January 2017 amid a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Féin, who share power together at Stormont.
Guidance to businesses can be found on the Department for Communities website.