Covid-19: NI records two more coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,163 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,556.
Another 1,163 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,320 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 283,300 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 342 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, compared with 346 on Wednesday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units was 31 on Thursday, up from 29 on Wednesday.
Last updated 30 September at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,524,297 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 30 September at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,453 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 1,499 on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249, after 40 deaths were newly notified in the past week.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 300 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, the same number as on Tuesday.
There are 60 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down three from Tuesday.
Last updated 29 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,207,797 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,768,692 were first doses and 3,439,105 were second doses.
Last updated 29 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland