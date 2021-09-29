Colleen McMurray: Police 'could not have prevented' officer's murder
- Published
A report has concluded that police could not have prevented an IRA mortar attack that killed a police constable in Newry, County Down in 1992.
But the police ombudsman found there were failures in the investigation into Colleen McMurray's murder.
One of those thought to have been involved was a police informant but they were never treated as a suspect.
The PSNI said it was "truly sorry" for the shortcomings the ombudsman found in the police investigation.
Mrs McMurray, 34, was a passenger in a police car hit by a mortar bomb as it travelled along Merchants Quay.
Her colleague, Paul Slaine, survived, but lost both his legs.
The ombudsman's office has been looking into the case since 2004.
Its investigators interviewed more than 90 witnesses, included 35 retired police officers.
The report said the original Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) investigation was undermined by its own Special Branch division, which did not provide information about potential suspects.
This included Person A, an IRA member who had been recruited as an informer shortly before the attack.
He was regarded as an explosives expert and was involved in the development of the technology used to trigger the mortar using a photographic flashgun.
Person A later claimed publicly that he had provided his handlers of prior warning of the attack.
However, having assessed the intelligence evidence, ombudsman Marie Anderson is "of the view" that he gave no information which "could have prevented or forewarned of" the attack.
She added: "(RUC) Special Branch had significant intelligence about Person A's possible role in the development of the detonation technology and possible links to previous IRA activity.
"In my view, he ought to have been treated as a suspect but I have not been able to identify any legitimate reason why this did not happen."
PSNI sorry for investigation shortcomings
Ms Anderson said her report identified further investigative failings.
They included "deficiencies in suspect and arrest strategies".
Although a number of arrests were made, no individuals have ever been made amenable for constable McMurray's murder.
PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan apologised for what the police ombudsman identified as "shortcomings in the handling of information and the subsequent police investigation".
"As we have previously stated the practice and policies that govern intelligence matters and police investigations today are unrecognisable from what was in place at the time of the attack.
"I acknowledge the fact that the ombudsman has recognised this in her report.
"I also acknowledge that the ombudsman has recognised the operating context at the time; the lack of a legislative framework and the operational dangers faced by police officers serving their community."
He added: "Sadly it remains the case that no person has been brought to justice for this terrible crime and today, with the publication of the police ombudsman's report, when details of this brutal attack are fresh in people's minds, I would make a renewed appeal for the people who know who did this to come forward to us with information."