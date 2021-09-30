Covid-19: EU vaccine cert opens for Irish passport holders in NI
- Published
Irish passport holders who live and were vaccinated in Northern Ireland can now access the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
The vaccine "passport", which allows international travel, came into effect in the Republic of Ireland in July.
Most Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland were not able to access the certificate because they were vaccinated outside of the Republic.
People in Northern Ireland can now apply for the certificate online.
The move is the first of a two-phased approach, Irish health officials said.
During phase one, the portal will accept applications from passport-holding Irish citizens vaccinated in Northern Ireland who hold a Covid vaccination certificate with a QR code issued by the Department of Health.
The Irish Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, said he was "delighted" to expand the service.
Irish Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth, said the certificate had been "key to opening up indoor hospitality within the country and enabled international travel outside of Ireland".
What's the EU Digital Covid Certificate?
The EU Digital Covid Certificate makes journeys within the EU easier for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
It is available in all 27 member nations - plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.
EU citizens (and those of Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein), can download it or obtain a paper copy - at no cost. It is also available to non-EU nationals living legally in member states who have the right to travel to other member states.
Because the UK is no longer in the EU, the certificate is not available to most Britons.
EU nationals vaccinated in the UK must check with their home countries to see if they are eligible.
Travellers will still need to carry a passport or other identification.
On 21 October, the Irish government will move into phase two of the scheme, which will accept applications from Irish citizens vaccinated in countries outside of the EU.
In phase two applicants will be required to hold:
- A valid Irish passport
- Proof of vaccination from the relevant issuing authority in the country of vaccination
Ireland's Department of Health said it was assessing vaccine certificates from other countries and that specific requirements for vaccination proof "will be published in line with the portal launch" in October.
Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy said it was hoped this would bring "renewed hope to our diaspora who have endured long and painful separations from their families and friends".
"It is part of our commitment to the diaspora to address and remove barriers to them returning home," he added.
Those who meet the requirements can apply at via the Irish government's EU Covid certificate portal.