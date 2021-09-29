Covid-19: NI records two more coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,320 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,554.
Another 1,320 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,078 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 237,137 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 346 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, compared to 362 on Tuesday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units was 29 on Wednesday, up from 27 on Tuesday.
Last updated 29 September at 14:51 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,521,931 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 29 September at 14:51 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,499 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 300 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 310 patients on Monday.
There are 63 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down three from Monday.
Last updated 28 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,200,652 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,767,057 were first doses and 3,433,595 were second doses.
Last updated 28 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland