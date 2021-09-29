Firmus gas prices to rise by 33% in greater Belfast
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Gas supplier firmus energy has announced that tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network will increase by 32.98%.
The change will take effect from 22 October.
More than 50,000 customers will be affected by the increase, with the average household bill set to increase by £182 a year.
Firmus energy said the move was due to global gas commodity prices increasing by 200% since the beginning of April.
Wednesday's announcement comes after a tariff increase in April.
The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and east Down.
'Beyond our control'
Firmus Managing director Michael Scott apologised for the price rise, which he said was down to the huge increases in the cost of purchasing natural gas on the global markets.
"It is simply unavoidable, as these costs are totally beyond our control," he said.
"With the world starting to reopen again, following the Covid-19 restrictions, this is leading to increased demand for natural gas and that has been driving the prices up.
"We will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.
Mr Scott acknowledged the increase would hit customers "at a particularly difficult time for many", and said Firmus was committed to working with consumer bodies to support its customers, especially over the winter months.
The announcement came as EirGrid, which operates the electricity grids in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has warned of a "challenging" winter, saying low availability of power plants continued to be a concern.
Energy prices have continued to rise significantly with many households set to pay more for electricity and heating this winter.
Firmus energy has already announced a 35% price increase for customers in its Ten Towns Network.