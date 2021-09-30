Covid-19: UK furlough scheme ends but impact on NI workers unclear
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The UK's furlough scheme ends on Thursday but the impact on Northern Ireland workers is unclear.
The most recent official figures show that at the end of July, 36,000 people in Northern Ireland were still using the scheme.
The number has likely come down since then.
Furloughed workers will either retain a job with their employer, find new work, start claiming universal credit or leave the labour force.
The furlough scheme involved the government helping to pay the wages of people who could not work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Stormont's Finance Minister Conor Murphy wrote to the chancellor urging him to extend the scheme beyond the end of September to help support businesses and workers.
The Sinn Féin minister said: "The approach taken by the British government is in contrast to the Irish government which is keeping its Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme in place until at least the end of December.
"This disparity of wage support across the island of Ireland could particularly impact businesses operating in border counties, especially in our hospitality and retail sectors who still continue to rely on these jobs support schemes, north and south."
Of the 36,000 on furlough at the end of July, around half were on flexible furlough meaning they were able to work some of the time.
The largest number (6,400) of furloughed workers at that time was in the retail sector (6,400), followed by hospitality (5,500).
The scheme was introduced in the spring of 2020 to stop people from being laid off by their employers during the lockdown.
The government paid 80% of the wages of people who could not work or whose employers could no longer afford to pay them - up to a monthly limit of £2,500.
In July, the government reduced its contribution to 70% of wages with employers paying 10%.
In August and September, the government contribution was 60% with the employer proportion rising to 20%.
The jobs market recovery has reduced fears that the end of the scheme will not lead to large scale job losses.
Company payrolls in Northern Ireland continued to increase even as the scheme began to taper and the number of redundancies being notified to the Department for the Economy has been low in recent months.
'Furlough was a godsend'
When the first Covid-19 lockdown descended 18 months ago, caterer Seaneen Monaghan was in the same boat as so many thousands of others - left to anxiously wonder about what may happen to her and her family at a time when neither she nor her husband could go to work.
"You didn't know where you stood at the time," she said.
"My husband and I, being in the same industry, we didn't know what we were going to do."
So when the furlough scheme was announced, it was a "blessing".
She said that "80% of our wage was better than not getting anything at all".
"We still had to cut back and we missed that extra 20% but we got there in the end."
For Mrs Monaghan's employers, the furlough scheme meant some certainty during some of the most unpredictable weeks of the pandemic.
But she remains a little concerned about what could yet come without the scheme.
"If there was another lockdown, this industry would be the first one to close - and if there's no furlough scheme, there's no money."
For Diane Hill, who is director of business and organisation development at Now Group, which runs Loaf Catering, "furlough was a godsend for us".
"And then when we went to being able to bring people back but were were changing our business - doing outside catering, home deliveries - we couldn't project how that business would be," she said.
"So having flexi-furlough so that we could bring people back and give them assurances that we would continue and give them an income from ourselves, as well as being able to flex around their personal lives - it's the reason we're still here today."