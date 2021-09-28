Covid-19: NI records four more coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,078 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,552.
Another 1,078 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 903 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 235,817 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 362 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, compared to 345 on Monday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units was 27 on Tuesday, down from 28 on Monday.
Last updated 27 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,519,582 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
There have been 1,311,183 first doses administered and 1,206,162 second doses.
Last updated 28 September at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,049 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 310 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 296 patients on Sunday.
There are 66 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up one from Sunday.
Last updated 27 September at 19:50
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,186,369 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
Of those, 3,764,110 were first doses and 3,422,259 were second doses.
Last updated 26 September at 14:25
Source: Department of Health Ireland