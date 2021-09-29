Covid-19: Western Trust hospital visiting rules relaxed
- Published
Patients in Western Health Trust hospitals can now have one visitor a day, bringing visiting rules into line with Department for Health guidance.
Visiting at the trust's hospitals - including Altnagelvin in Londonderry, Omagh Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen - had been restricted to one visitor a week for one hour per patient since mid-July.
The changes came into effect on Monday.
The new rules will be kept under review, the trust said.
Dr Bob Brown, the trust's executive director of nursing, said it was important the trust was "able to facilitate safe, secure visiting".
He said some exceptions to the rule changes were in place in specific areas of the hospitals.
"For example, given the clinical vulnerability of the patient group, particularly in the haematology setting, visiting in the North West Cancer Centre will continue to be restricted to assessment on an individual basis involving the patient, family and team," he said.
Those exceptions also apply to the Covid wards and intensive care units.
More frequent visiting would be permitted in cases of end of life care, as well as visiting for birthing partners to maternity wards, the trust added.
All visitors are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test before visiting any of the trust's hospitals.
It brings visiting at the Western Trust into line with guidance issued by the Department of Health.
While the department issues guidance it is up to each of Northern Ireland's health trusts to determine if it is workable at their hospitals, hospices and maternity wards.
Visiting rules vary widely at present across Northern Ireland's hospitals.
While the Western Trust and South Eastern Trust are now following the department's visiting guidance, three trusts are not.
In the Northern Trust, which includes Coleraine and Mid Ulster, one person can visit a patient they are related to on alternate days.
In Belfast, where possible, and depending on which ward a patient is being cared for in, patients can get two visits a week by two nominated relatives, by appointment only.
No visiting is allowed at Southern Trust hospitals Craigavon and Daisy Hill in Newry, although virtual visiting is in place.
The department's guidance is due to be reviewed next month.