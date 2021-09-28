Martin O'Hagan: Vigil marks 20 years since journalist shot dead
A vigil has been held in Belfast to commemorate Martin O'Hagan, the journalist who was shot dead in 2001.
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) gathered outside the Police Ombudsman's office earlier.
They were protesting about the lack of prosecutions in the wake of his death.
Mr O'Hagan was shot as he walked home from a pub with his wife and was the first working journalist to be killed in Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the Troubles in 1969.
The killing was claimed by the Red Hand Defenders, a cover name used by both the Loyalist Volunteer Force and Ulster Defence Association.
Robin Wilson, chairman of the Belfast and district branch of the NUJ, said the organisation was "extremely concerned" that nobody had been brought to justice more than 20 years after the killing of the Sunday World reporter.
"To us that's unconscionable in itself, that kind of investigative inertia," he said.
"But also it sends a hugely worrying signal because impunity just breeds contempt for the law."
Demonstrators held a banner depicting Mr O'Hagan, who was 51-years-old when he died, carrying an NUJ banner on the mayday march before he was killed.
Mr Wilson said he had been told by police that a fundamental review of the case was anticipated, but that it is "in a queue" behind other cases.
"We really want to see this case being elevated up the agenda and being taken much more seriously than it's been taken so far," he said.
Mr Wilson said Martin O'Hagan was remembered "with great affection".
He described him as "a very determined investigative reporter."
"He was very smart and very knowledgeable as well as being very funny."
The NUJ wants the police ombudsman's office to put "much more pressure" on the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) "to ensure the case is prosecuted with some alacrity", Mr Wilson said.
"We know that there have been other cases here of victims who have fought for very long periods to win justice and after those very long periods they have won," he added.
"We're not giving up."