Covid-19: End to social distancing 'is one step forward'
- Published
Plans to end social distancing restrictions for a number of indoor settings in Northern Ireland have been welcomed.
Anne McReynolds, chief executive of the MAC theatre in Belfast, said all of her colleagues in the sector were pleased with Monday's announcement.
However, she said the move was "just one step forward" and it may be years before business as usual fully resumes.
They will apply to indoor seated venues, indoor visitor attractions and retail settings where social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) has been a legal requirement.
But pubs and restaurants will still have to enforce social distancing.
Michael McAdam, managing director of Movie House Cinemas, said people who wanted to maintain social distancing "can book the seat either side of them" if they want to feel safer.
He said the announcement was "great news", adding that social distancing "has been an absolute financial nightmare for us".
The executive has asked some sectors to put in place mitigations including proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test - but this will not be legally enforceable.
Mr McAdam said Movie House staff have not been checking the vaccination status of customers up to now.
"There will be lots of people who are simply against the Covid vaccination," he said.
"Are we going to have a confrontation in the foyer to make it very uncomfortable for everybody?"
Anne McReynolds said the announcement by the executive was "not a panacea" and many venues "would not be throwing the doors open on Friday" as they have planned for social distancing.
"There is an enormous amount of work to be done to build up audience confidence and artist confidence," she told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"There is no denying the fact that its going to take quite some time before we're back to pre-pandemic levels. At this point we're looking at 2023 or 2024 before we can really begin to think about business as usual."
England abolished its mandatory social distancing measures on 19 July, with a small number of exceptions for settings like hospitals, care homes and border control posts.
Wales lifted its legal requirements on social distancing on 7 August, leaving it to individual businesses to decide their own rules after risk assessments.
Scotland dropped its social distancing requirements on 9 August, but a 2m (6ft) rule remains in place for Scottish healthcare settings such as hospitals, doctors' surgeries and dentists.
Ministers did not consider social distancing in the hospitality sector during Monday's virtual meeting.
'Pragmatic and positive'
First Minister Paul Givan said in a social media post that hospitality regulations would be discussed on 7 October.
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said Monday's announcement was "pragmatic and positive".
Mr Neill said he hoped to see "the same level of pragmatism applied to the hospitality when it's considered next week".
"If we don't move we'll not see our opportunity to benefit from the high street card," he told BBC News NI.
"I think it's a fantastic initiative, but if we're heavily restricted in numbers we cannot benefit from it."
"We're trading at a loss already and the longer this goes on the longer we'll be excluded from that."
'Confusing for everybody'
Joanne Stuart, chief executive of Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, said dropping social distancing measures in indoor seated venues without making vaccine certification mandatory could be difficult.
"Taking a route of 'its not legislation, this is guidance' is just confusing for everybody," she said
"If we're going to go down this route the executive should make that decision but then they need to work with business on the practical implication and what the consequences are how its going to be complied with."
Speaking after the executive's announcement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it had been a "moment to act" to introduce a vaccine certification scheme for entry to some venues where social distancing measures will soon be removed.
Mr Eastwood said such a programme could have increased vaccine uptake, "particularly in younger age groups".
"It is astounding and reckless that DUP and Sinn Féin ministers have kicked the can down the road instead of bringing certainty and clarity," he said.
"Not only does this offer no incentive for vaccination it puts the onus entirely on businesses themselves.
"This is a cop out and another failure of leadership."
Previously, Sinn Féin said it would support a proposal for vaccine passports to gain access to pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland if it was recommended by Stormont health officials.