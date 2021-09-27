Covid-19: NI records four more coronavirus-linked deaths, 903 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,548.
Another 903 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 1,030 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 234,739 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated over the weekend.
The most recent figures on Monday showed there were 345 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, compared to 373 on Friday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units was 28 on Monday, down from 31 on Friday.
Last updated 27 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,517,067 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
There have been 1,310,435 first doses administered and 1,205,042 second doses.
Last updated 27 September at 15:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,459 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 296 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 282 patients on Saturday.
There are 65 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, the same number as on Saturday.
Last updated 26 September at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,186,369 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
Of those, 3,764,110 were first doses and 3,422,259 were second doses.
Last updated 26 September at 14:25
Source: Department of Health Ireland