Victims' commissioner: Recruitment process begins to fill post
The Northern Ireland Executive has moved to fill the vacant victims' commissioner post.
It comes more than a year after its previous holder Judith Thompson stepped down in August 2020.
Ms Thompson's term as the commissioner for victims and survivors ended after her contract was not extended, despite her wish to stay on.
The first and deputy first ministers launched a recruitment competition to fill the post on Monday.
The appointment will be for four years and comes with a salary of almost £75,000 a year.
"This is a key and pivotal role in ensuring that the voices of victims and survivors are heard and that services are in place to meet their needs," said First Minister Paul Givan.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was vital that the needs and concerns of victims and survivors are met.
"The commissioner will have an important role in ensuring that victims and survivors are supported," she said.
The executive has been criticised over the delay in filling the post of victims commissioner.
The delay comes as the UK government is proposing to introduce new legacy plans which would end all troubles related investigations before 1998.
The move by the government has been criticised by all Stormont parties.