Barry's: New owner seeks leisure or entertainment tenant for site
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The new owner of the Barry's site in Portrush has said he is looking for a tenant who could operate a leisure or entertainment business.
The Trufelli family operated an amusement park on the site for almost 100 years.
It closed at the start of lockdown and did not reopen.
Earlier this year the Trufelli's sold the site to the Belfast businessman Michael Herbert.
In recent years housing development has been a major focus of his business.
The Barry's site was sold as a development opportunity with the expectation that it would be developed for housing.
Residents and local representatives expressed concern at the time that the complex would be renovated into apartments.
However, it is now being advertised to let as a "prime leisure and entertainment venue".
Marketing material for the letting agents states: "We are open to discussions with all potential occupiers and further information on lease term and rent are available on request."
However, the amusement park equipment is not included, with the marketing material stating "the equipment is the property of the former owners and does not form part of any leasing agreement".
It is by no means certain that a tenant will be found for a viable business on the site.
Barry's operated on a seasonal basis, closing for the winter months.