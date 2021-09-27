Labour Party an 'honest broker' for NI - Louise Haigh
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The Labour Party will always be an "honest broker" when it comes to Northern Ireland, the shadow secretary of state has said.
Louise Haigh was speaking at an event on Sunday in Brighton, as the party's annual conference got under way.
She also warned that Boris Johnson had "frayed the bonds" of the Good Friday Agreement with his Brexit deal.
She will give a speech on the main stage of the Labour conference later on Monday afternoon.
Ms Haigh is expected to warn that peace in Northern Ireland is "more fragile" now than at any time since the Good Friday peace deal was signed in 1998.
She spoke at the Sinn Féin fringe event on Sunday about threats by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to withdraw from power-sharing if its demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol were not met.
"There is real concern that if Stormont is brought down it will not be re-established," she said.
Ahead of the event, the DUP had criticised Labour over how Ms Haigh's title was described in the official conference programme for the Sinn Féin event.
It referred to her as the shadow secretary of state to the "north of Ireland".
It is understood Ms Haigh had not approved the wording, which was submitted by Sinn Féin prior to the debate.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Daily Telegraph it demonstrated a "lack of maturity" from Sinn Féin, which had been "overlooked" by Labour.
But in response Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard accused the DUP leader of "desperation".
"I think it instead shines a light with what's going on in the DUP, when the focus should be on promoting a shared space," he said.
SDLP and Alliance also dismissed the criticism as a "non story".