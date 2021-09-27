How can I get NI £100 high street voucher card? Published 40 minutes ago

image source, Ben Birchall/PA Wire

People in Northern Ireland can now apply for a £100 high street voucher card to use in shops before the end of November.

Applications to the High Street Spend Local Scheme can be made through this page on the NI Direct website.

BBC News NI explains how to get your hands on one.

Who can apply?

Almost anyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland can apply for a card - about 1.4 million people will be eligible.

Prisoners are not entitled to a voucher.

Applications can be made for the next four weeks until 25 October.

What do I need to apply?

You will need an email address and your national insurance number to apply online.

When you enter your email address on the NI Direct website you will be emailed a link - don't forget to check your junk mail.

It may take a few minutes for the email containing the link to arrive.

It will take you to an application page where you will be asked for your name, address, date of birth, gender, disability status, national insurance number, driving licence number (if you have one), mobile phone number and email address.

I'm having problems applying on the website - what is happening?

Some people have complained that the application website has not loaded for them.

For others, the email containing the link has not arrived in their inbox after they entered their email address.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the email process was effectively a queue system and that everyone would receive a message but it might take some time.

The emails were being issued "in a staged process just to make sure the website isn't overwhelmed all at once", he said.

image source, Pacemaker

Can I apply for someone who isn't online?

You can apply for a voucher on behalf of four people, including yourself, provided you have their permission.

If someone you know wants you to apply on their behalf they will need to give you the relevant personal details.

Alternatively a telephone application service will be available from 11 October.

What happens after I apply?

Once your personal details have been checked against the electoral register your card will be posted to you.

It is expected that you will receive your voucher between seven and 10 days after applying.

Once you receive your card you will need to verify it by text, phone or on a computer before you can use it.

What if I'm not on the electoral register?

The Department for Economy said it wanted to make sure people not on the electoral register are able to have their application processed.

How can I spend my £100?

You can spend your voucher in any shop with a card machine.

However it cannot be spent online or for gambling or legal services like parking tickets.

And how long do I have to spend it?

Your card must be used before 30 November.

Any balance remaining on the card after this date will be returned to the Department for the Economy.