Coronavirus: NI Executive to discuss social distancing rules
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive will meet on Monday to discuss social distancing rules after pleas for change from many indoor businesses.
Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) is still a legal requirement in many indoor premises in Northern Ireland.
The rule applies to indoor shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes, hotels and entertainment venues like cinemas, theatres and visitor attractions.
Business groups have asked for the law to be relaxed as it is affecting trade.
Hospitality businesses are having to serve fewer customers in order to adhere to social distancing rules and venues cannot operate to their full capacity, meaning a drop in revenue from ticket sales.
The rules on social distancing vary across different parts of the UK, with Northern Ireland currently enforcing the strictest regulations.
'Case numbers still high'
For weeks, Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan has been urging his executive colleagues to relax the rules, previously saying that he wanted to see all Covid-19 restrictions lifted by the end of September.
However, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has argued for a more "cautious approach", expressing concern about infection rates and the knock-on effect on hospitals.
Last week, the executive held its first face-to-face meeting in almost a year and afterwards, the Executive Office released a statement announcing further talks about social distancing.
"Over the next few days we will undertake further work on what mitigations and measures would bring us to a position where we can make relaxations in the area of social distancing," it said.
"With the case numbers still high, and the economic pressure on those businesses impacted by the remaining restrictions still being felt acutely, particularly across the arts, culture and hospitality sectors, we want to work to enable them to reopen to their maximum capacity as safely as possible and to remain open."
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland in which indoor venues are not open without capacity reductions.
The people who run venues hosting concerts, conferences and theatres say they are at breaking point because of the 1m social distancing rule.
It has led to cancelled shows and a sector which says it cannot go on much longer if the rules are not changed.
There was disappointment last week when ministers decided to put off a review until 7 October.
It was agreed they would meet again on Monday.
Officials from the Covid taskforce and the Department of Health agreed to come back with options about mitigation measures that would be required if the executive agrees to lift the indoor social distancing requirement.
But it may be that a paper on the issue will not be completed until later in the week.
England abolished its mandatory social distancing measures on 19 July, with a small number of exceptions for settings like hospitals, care homes and border control posts.
Wales lifted its legal requirements on social distancing on 7 August, leaving it to individual businesses to decide their own rules after risk assessments.
Scotland dropped its social distancing requirements on 9 August, but a 2m (6ft) rule remains in place for Scottish healthcare settings such as hospitals, doctors' surgeries and dentists.
The business group Hospitality Ulster has been a vocal critic of Stormont's social distancing rules.
After last Thursday's executive meeting, Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said he was "hugely disappointed by the lack of movement" on Covid-19 restrictions.
He said that the current rules were "making many businesses unviable".
"For months we have been waiting to move forward, yet the industry is still in a holding pattern which is having a big impact on businesses and livelihoods" Mr Neill said.
'No brainer'
Meanwhile, SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she intended to raise the issue of vaccine passports again during the executive meeting after her party leader Colum Eastwood said they should be introduced.
On Sunday, she said the introduction of vaccine passports in Northern Ireland was a "no brainer".
Since July the EU Digital Covid Certificate system has been in operation in the Republic of Ireland.
It is being used as a form of passport to give members of the public access to international travel and hospitality industries.
Sinn Féin has said it would support a proposal for vaccine passports to gain access to pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland if it was recommended by Stormont health officials.
The party's South Down MP Chris Hazzard said Sinn Féin had "always been clear" it would follow medical advice.
"I'm not aware of there having been any such proposal as yet from the chief medical officer or scientific adviser," he told BBC News NI.
"But if the advice is to look at that then we're absolutely willing to and if vaccine passports are on table we'd be more than happy to do so."
The party had previously expressed human rights concerns about vaccine passports but last week Ms O'Neill said she was "open-minded" about their use if they helped to suppress the spread of coronavirus and improve uptake of vaccinations.