Belfast: Teenage girl sexually assaulted at Ormeau Park event
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Belfast.
It happened at about 22:30 BST at an outdoor event in the Ormeau Park area and close to a fast-food van.
"The girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown male, who is described as being around 17 years old, with dark-blonde, wavy hair," said a police spokesperson.
The youth is also thought to be approximately 5' 8" (173cm) in height and of slim build.
"We are very grateful to two girls who came to the assistance of the victim, and would ask them to get in touch as we believe they can assist with our enquiries," the police statement added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI.