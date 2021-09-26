Covid-19: NI records six more Covid-linked deaths, 1,030 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,544.
Another 1,030 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,120 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 233,846 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated over the weekend.
The most recent figures on Friday showed there were 373 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, compared to 383 on Thursday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units remained 31 on Friday.
Last updated 26 September at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,515,628 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 26 September at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,459 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 296 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 282 patients on Saturday.
There are 65 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, the same number as on Saturday.
Last updated 26 September at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,186,369 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
Of those, 3,764,110 were first doses and 3,422,259 were second doses.
Last updated 26 September at 14:25
Source: Department of Health Ireland