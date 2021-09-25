Coleraine: PSNI officer injured as police pursuit ends in crash
- Published
A police officer has been injured during a vehicle pursuit in Coleraine, County Londonderry, which ended when a car collided with a PSNI vehicle.
The incident began in Portrush, County Antrim, when a car failed to stop for a police patrol on Crocknamack Road in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers then pursued the car around Coleraine.
Two stinger devices were used before the grey Volkswagen Passat hit a PSNI vehicle. Two teenagers were arrested.
Insp Ian Armour said the officer who was hurt in the operation "sustained injuries which required hospitalisation and was unable to continue with their duties".
The pair who were arrested after the crash were two men aged 18 and 19.
"The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in his breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to remain at and report an accident where damage was caused," said the inspector.
"A second man, aged 19, was arrested and street bailed pending further enquiries."
He appealed for anyone who witnessed the pursuit, or has dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact police.
"We are particularly keen to speak to a 20-year-old man who was in the area at the time as he may be able to help with our enquiries," the inspector added.