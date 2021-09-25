Covid-19: NI records five Covid-linked deaths, 1,120 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,538.
Another 1,120 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, up from 1,030 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 232,816 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated over the weekend.
The most recent figures on Friday showed there were 373 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, compared to 383 on Thursday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units remained 31 on Friday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,514,225 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Another 1,335 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 282 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 297 patients on Friday.
There are 65 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up from 61 on Friday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,177,111 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 3,761,574 were first doses and 3,415,537 were second doses.
