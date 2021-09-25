Bangor: Man shot in leg by two men in Kilcooley estate
- Published
A man in his 40s has been shot in the leg during an attack in Bangor, County Down.
Police said he was reportedly grabbed by two unknown men in the Kilcooley estate at about 22:20 BST on Friday.
The men threw the victim to the ground before shooting him.
He was discovered shortly after the attack, in the Drumhirk Drive area, by member of the public who drove him to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.
Det Insp Johnston appealed for information and urged anyone who many have heard or seen anything suspicious to contact police.