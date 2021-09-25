Lisburn: Man 'injured and badly shaken' after aggravated burglary
- Published
A man has been left injured and "badly shaken" following an aggravated burglary at a flat in Lisburn, County Antrim, police have said.
Two men gained entry to the property in the Jubilee Avenue area shortly after 00:20 BST on Saturday.
Police said the man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening, but the suspects made off with a sum of money.
The suspects are described as wearing dark coloured clothing with full face coverings.
One is believed to be of slim build, while the other is of broad build.
Det Insp James Johnston appealed for information.