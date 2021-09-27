Covid-19: High street voucher scheme applications to open
Online applications for the high street voucher scheme are to open on Monday.
The £140m scheme is designed to boost activity in businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, like non-essential retail and hospitality.
From Monday, everyone aged 18 and over can apply for a £100 "spend local" card to use in shops before the end of November.
Applications will be open through the NI Direct website for the next four weeks until 25 October.
The cards are expected to arrive seven to 10 days after you apply.
When you get it, you will need to verify the card through a computer-operated phone system or text message.
You need a pin for the first payment - after that you can use contactless payment.
It can be used in any shop with a card machine but cannot be used online or for gambling or legal services like penalties.
A phoneline service will open for anyone who does not have access to the internet on 11 October.
The high street and town centres were already facing a tough time before the pandemic hit with the rise in online shopping but it is hoped the voucher scheme will encourage more people to come out, which could help with economic recovery.
Linda McHenry, who owns a women's clothes shop in Ballymoney, County Antrim, said she hopes people will think of the card as a bonus.
"Support your local independent shops. This is their dream, it's their livelihood," she said.
"Come out and experience again what it's like to physically shop for the day."
Analysis
It's finally here after almost a year.
The high street voucher scheme was first announced last November when we were told it could mean a £200 voucher to spend in shops in January.
But there wasn't enough cash for that so we were then told it would be more like £75 a person.
Then lockdown came again after Christmas and the scheme was delayed.
The Department for the Economy handed back the money in March, instead bidding for a larger amount this financial year to allow it to give adults £100 a person but there was still no date.
It has been compared to a scheme that ran in Jersey last year but the scale and complexity of the scheme in Northern Ireland is much greater.
Timing is key for this policy in order to make sure it has the maximum economic impact.
But as we head into this winter, the wider economic conditions mean consumers are facing a "cost-of-living crunch".
Things like rising energy bills as well as an end to both the furlough scheme and uplift in universal credit mean many consumers won't be able to afford to spend their £100 on a treat.
They may, instead, be forced to spend it on essentials, for example a weekly grocery shop in one of the big supermarkets, shops which were never forced to close.
The scheme's success will depend on how and where shoppers choose to spend their £100.
Some businesses are already working on incentives and offers to try to encourage people to choose to spend with them.
For example, one electronics retailer is already offering customers an additional 10%.
Shop owner Andy Kilpatrick said: "We want to help shoppers make their voucher go that little bit further.
"We appreciate it's also tough times for people out there looking for Christmas presents and things so by giving an extra 10% that could help improve people's shopping budgets."
President of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce Winifred Mellett said the town's independent retailers are providing "brilliant promotions".
"I'm not going to tell you what they are at the moment because we are going to wait for a few days and then surprise everybody," she said.
'Everybody loves a wee bit of shopping'
Ms Mellett also owns a women's clothes shop in the town, and has worked on the shop floor for decades.
"I'm here 42 years. I'm not going to tell you how long I've been in retail as that would be giving away my age but I've been here a long time," she said.
"We felt that shoppers were drifting away from independent shops and now, all of a sudden, they are coming back and that's a feeling that's come from Covid.
"If they don't come and support independents, there won't be any and what would the high street be like? Everybody loves a wee bit of shopping."
The trade organisation Retail NI has urged shoppers to spend their voucher cards in locally-owned, independent shops.
Don't all rush at once
Its chief executive Glyn Roberts also expressed some concern that the online portal could be overwhelmed if everyone tries to apply as soon as it opens to the public.
"With a scheme of this ambition and size we are bound to experience some problems and would urge shoppers to be patient," he said.
"If people can wait a few days before making their application, hopefully we can avoid any delays or problems with a rush on the online portal and they will receive their voucher on a timely basis."
Mr Roberts also said that 70p in every £1 spent with an independent retailer "is recycled around the economy, supporting local producers and manufacturers".
"As the scheme opens and consumers are thinking about how to spend their voucher, we would strongly encourage them to use with local independent retailers," he added.