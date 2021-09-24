Covid-19: NI records eight Covid-linked deaths, 1,030 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,533.
Another 1,030 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 1,165 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 231,696 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 373 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Friday, compared to 383 on Thursday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units remains 31 on Friday.
Last updated 24 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,512,860 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
That includes 1,308,437 first doses, and 1,203,664 second doses.
Last updated 24 September at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,355 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Thirty of the Republic's Covid-19-related deaths occurred in the week since last Thursday.
There are 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 272 on Wednesday.
There are 61 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down two since Wednesday.
Last updated 23 September at 19:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,146,391 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of those, 3,758,178 were first doses and 3,399,213 were second doses.
Last updated 23 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland