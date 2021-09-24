Lyra McKee: Patrick Gallagher and Jude McCrory in court on riot charges
Two men have been released on bail after appearing in court charged with rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was killed.
Patrick Gallagher, 29, and Jude McCrory, 24, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court via video link on Friday.
Both men are also accused of throwing petrol bombs.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
Mr Gallagher, of Gartan Square in Derry and Mr McCrory, of Magowan Park in the city, were ordered to adhere to a night time curfew and will be electronically tagged as part of their bail conditions.
Three other men have been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another two have been charged with rioting and associated offences on the night she was killed.
A 55-year-old man arrested on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.