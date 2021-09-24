Covid-19: Nisra records slight rise in virus-related deaths
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
There has been another slight rise in the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the virus was mentioned on the certificates of 63 deaths registered in the week to Friday 17 September.
That is two more than the previous week and brings the total to 3,370.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,499.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, just over two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (67.8%).
There have been 1,081 care home resident deaths, accounting for slightly less than a third (31.9%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Eight hundred and twenty seven of those deaths occurred in care homes, while the rest happened elsewhere, including in hospitals.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.4%) and other residential locations (7.5%).
People aged 75 and older account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (74.8%) between 19 March 2020 and 17 September 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon (12.4%) and Mid Ulster (8.2%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 17 September was 374.
That is three less than the previous week, and 92 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 282.