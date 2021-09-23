Lyra McKee: Two men charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs
- Published
Detectives investigating the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have charged two men with a number of offences.
The pair, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
The men are expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court via video link on Friday morning.
A 55-year-old man arrested earlier on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).