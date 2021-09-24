NI100: Church leaders defend Armagh centenary service
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Church leaders have issued a statement defending the centenary service Irish president Michael D. Higgins has decided not to attend.
The service is due to take place in Armagh on 21 October.
Catholic and Protestant church leaders said they had been saddened by "the polarised political commentary" around the service they organised.
President Higgins is not mentioned in the three-page statement issued on Friday.
However, the churches said they understand that some people will feel unable to attend.
The service is timed to coincide with the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland in 1921. It will be held in St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral.
The British and Irish heads of state, the Queen and President Higgins, were both invited.
It emerged last week that President Higgins had declined because he felt it was not politically neutral.
His decision was criticised by unionists but defended by many nationalists including Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians.
The issue was the subject of debate on both sides of the border on TV, radio and social media.
"The tone of the public debate has shone a light on the societal wounds we wish to reflect on in this service," said the church leaders in their statement.
"We wish primarily to gather in prayer for healing of relationships, and in doing so, to demonstrate a renewed commitment to working together for peace, reconciliation and the common good."
Although President Higgins announced he will not be attending the service, it is not clear whether an Irish Government representative will accept an invitation.
On Wednesday, the Republic's Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, indicated she would go if invited.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has said he would consider an invitation, if one was issued.
The church leaders made it clear the inter-denominational service was not part of the official centenary events organised by the Northern Ireland Office or any other governmental body or organisation.
"As we stated in March, it does not form part of any other programme of events," the statement said.
The church leaders include the head of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr David Bruce, and the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin.
'Positive and honest contribution'
They pointed to a statement they issued at the start of the year saying they hoped that 2021 would bring healing.
Referring to next month's service in Armagh, they said: "We invite as many people as possible to join us in prayer on the day of the service and we hope that it will be a positive and honest contribution, through faith, to peace and healing in this land."
In a statement issued last week, it was entitled "a service of reflection and hope to mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland".
In this latest statement, the shorter title "service of reflection and hope" is used.
Northern Ireland was formed in May 1921, following the partition of Ireland under the terms of the Government of Ireland Act which was passed at Westminster the previous year.
In December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed which led to the setting up of the Irish Free State.