Covid-19: NI records eight Covid-linked deaths, 1,165 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,525.
Another 1,165 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 1,060 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 230,666 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 383 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Thursday, compared to 397 on Wednesday.
There were 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, down three from Wednesday.
Last updated 23 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,511,208 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
That includes 1,307,566 first doses, and 1,203,117 second doses.
Last updated 23 September at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,432 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,209.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Thirty of the Republic's Covid-19-related deaths occurred in the week since last Wednesday.
There are 272 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 286 on Tuesday.
There are 63 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down two since Tuesday.
Last updated 22 September at 19:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,146,326 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 3,755,964 were first doses and 3,390,362 were second doses.
Last updated 21 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland