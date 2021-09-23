Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Northern Ireland
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are in Northern Ireland for an official visit.
Their trip began in Craigavon in County Armagh, where the couple met staff and service users at South Lake Leisure Centre.
The new facility has played a role during the Covid-19 pandemic, acting as a regional vaccination centre.
Medical professionals involved in the vaccination programme met Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on Thursday morning.
Health Minister Robin Swann, who was at the centre, said the visit was recognition for all those who had taken part in vaccination work there.
"It is important, because before this facility opened as a leisure centre it was one of our seven regional vaccination centres," he said.
"We delivered 265,000 vaccines here in this centre alone over a period of 265 days - a great testimony to the team from our trusts, the volunteers and all those who came forward through the workforce appeal.
"So I think it is a fitting acknowledgement of the part that this building and the people who worked in it have actually played in our fight against Covid."
Centenary trees
The couple also unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the leisure centre, and met staff from Café IncredABLE, which employs people with learning difficulties.
They then made a visit to Craigmore Trees in Portadown, a business which supplies trees for the Northern Ireland Office's Centenary Trees for Schools initiative.
The earl and countess met with local school children to hear about their selection of a native tree to plant as part of the programme.
The next stop on their visit was the Elmfield Estate in Gilford, a village in County Down.
The earl and countess visited a monthly wholefood and wellbeing market, meeting producers, artisans, and customers.
That was followed by a trip to the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum in the County Antrim city where they toured the Flax to Fabric exhibition about the history of linen production in Ulster.
They also watched the museum's handloom weaver weaving a damask linen napkin commissioned to commemorate the granting of Royal status to nearby Hillsborough.